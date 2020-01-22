Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Council

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2020, 15:35
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

According to the Akorda, Talgat Donakov reported to President Tokayev on the results of the Council’s activities in 2019.

The Head of State was also briefed on the state of the judicial personnel of the country, measures taken to make the process of judges’ selection more rigorous and form the candidate pool of judges.

Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Talgat Donakov a number of specific instructions.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Courts  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary