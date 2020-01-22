President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

According to the Akorda, Talgat Donakov reported to President Tokayev on the results of the Council’s activities in 2019.

The Head of State was also briefed on the state of the judicial personnel of the country, measures taken to make the process of judges’ selection more rigorous and form the candidate pool of judges.

Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Talgat Donakov a number of specific instructions.