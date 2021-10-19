President Tokayev receives Chairman of Saudi Arabia Consultative Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, President Tokayev said Riyadh is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Muslim world. The Head of State reminded that Saudi Arabia has been one of the first Arab countries to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Kazakh side constantly keeps in touch with the Saudi authorities. During the telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud this August, the sides achieved a number of important agreements. In September, the Kazakh President held talks with Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih. President Tokayev expressed confidence that these contacts will give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, utmost attention was also paid to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. President Tokayev urged Saudi companies to actively participate in the projects in Kazakhstan given their experience and situation at the world market.

The Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, in turn, thanked the President of Kazakhstan for reception and said he is happy to visit fraternal and friendly Kazakhstan.

Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh went on to add he had a number of fruitful meetings at the parliamentarian level in Nur-Sultan and that these contacts will help bring closer the two nations. He added that such visits play an important role in the implementation of the decisions reached at the top level.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh the Barys Order of 2nd degree.



