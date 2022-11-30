Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board

30 November 2022, 10:18
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board

PARIS. KAZINFORM The meeting discussed the issues of development of nuclear industry. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the results of the French company’s activity in Kazakhstan and the plans for the upcoming period, the press office of Akorda informed.

According to Claude Imauven, the Kazakh-French joint venture KATCO produces 15% of annual uranium output in Kazakhstan and 7% of global output.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that uranium cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and France were discussed during the talks with Emmanuel Macron.


Теги:
Related news
French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan
Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Singapore
Read also
French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CEO of Air Liquide François Jackow
Kazakh President, EDF Director General meet
Kazakh Leader, President of Senate of France meet in Paris
Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
Kazakh President greeted in solemn ceremony in Paris
Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
2 Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks
4 Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM

News