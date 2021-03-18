Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Accounts Committee

    18 March 2021, 12:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Natalia Godunova, Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over the Execution of the Republic Budget, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to Natalia Godunova’s report on the main results of the Committee’s work for 2020 and the tasks for the coming period.

    According to the Accounts Committee’s Chairman, in 2020, the Committee conducted 18 audit and expert-analytical checks. She also reported that the audit covered more than 47 trillion tenge. There is a 1.5-fold increase in violations related to inefficient planning and use of budget funds to 1.8 trillion tenge, and financial violations 2-fold to 81 billion tenge.

    The Head of State was also briefed on the implementation of his instructions to monitor the effective use of anti-crisis funds aimed at supporting the economy amid the pandemic, as well as on the assessment of asset management effectiveness in the quasi-public sector.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Natalia Godunova a number of specific instructions, including on improving the state audit and financial control bodies activities.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan
