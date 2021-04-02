Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

    2 April 2021, 19:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief Executive Officer of the Sovereign Wealth Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Fund’s current activities, the work carried out to fulfill the previously given Presidential instructions to ensure the implementation of major infrastructure projects, social stability, as well as the financial stability of the Samruk-Kazyna Group of companies.

    Almasadam Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the plans for the construction of new facilities related to the development of the «green» economy, as well as on the privatization of the Fund's assets.

    At the end, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions concerning Samruk-Kazyna’s development strategy.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events