President Tokayev receives CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

2 April 2021, 19:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief Executive Officer of the Sovereign Wealth Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Fund’s current activities, the work carried out to fulfill the previously given Presidential instructions to ensure the implementation of major infrastructure projects, social stability, as well as the financial stability of the Samruk-Kazyna Group of companies.

Almasadam Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the plans for the construction of new facilities related to the development of the «green» economy, as well as on the privatization of the Fund's assets.

At the end, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions concerning Samruk-Kazyna’s development strategy.


