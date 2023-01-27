Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev

27 January 2023, 18:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company Nurlan Sauranbayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Nurlan Sauranbayev reported to the President on the main results of the national company’s activity in 2022, the plans of development of railroad transport for the oncoming period and the course of fulfillment of the President’s instructions.

According to Sauranbayev, KTZ’s freight turnover hit 252 billion tonnes-kilometers, a historical record since the country gained its independence.

The total volume of container transportations rose to 1,129,000 TEU containers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported about the implementation of infrastructure projects. The company plans to build 1,285 kilometers of railroads, which will let increase cargo turnover and ramp up export potential. The share of local content in construction will be at 85%.

Besides, the company’s CEO told the President about the work on development of international transport corridors, the expansion of Aktau and Kuryk ports’ capacities, as well as on cooperation with large international transport-logistics companies.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions on development and modernization of the railroad infrastructure.


Photo: akorda.kz

Теги:
