    President Tokayev receives CEC Chairman

    8 September 2020, 17:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed of the results of elections of the deputies to the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan were held on August 12.

    The meeting also discussed the first-ever experience of holding elections amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the complex of measures on ensuring safety of the participants of the election process.

    The CEC Chairman also briefed the Head of State on the practice of election campaigns of the local government bodies.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up the meeting by giving specific instructions to Berik Imashev.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Elections
