President Tokayev receives Berdibek Saparbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 13:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received statesman and public figure Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the extensive discussion of the ambitious political reforms by the public and the work done in that respect in the regions.

Berdibek Saparbayev briefed the Head of State on the implementation of his instructions in Zhambyl region which he once headed. For instance, the sides touched upon the implementation of the Asar, Tugan zherge tagzym, Jomart tulek and Beibitshilik pen kelisim projects called to improve living conditions of the population and strengthening unity of the nation. Saparbayev also reported on a pilot project implemented in Zhambyl region aimed at creating conditions for self-sufficiency of each family.

In addition, Berdibek Saparbayev shared with the President his vision of further prospects of agriculture sector’s development and ways to lower the level of youth unemployment.


Zhambyl region    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
