Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Almaty mayor

    23 February 2022, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heard a report on development of Almaty city as well as change of the short-term economic indicator in January 2022.

    The President was informed about the ongoing restoration of the city after the January events and the measures on reparation of damages to affected entrepreneurs. It was revealed that the sum of support for local SMEs had been increased up to 10 million tenge, while its approval period had been reduced from one month to two weeks. To date, damages have been paid to 755 entrepreneurs out of 1,413.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the measures to stabilize prices on food staples and to increase effectiveness of support of socially vulnerable layers of the society as well as approaches to modernization of the city’s healthcare system.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed to step up work on the restoration of the city and paying damages to affected SMEs and gave other instructions regarding renovation of housing stock.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region