President Tokayev receives akims of a number of regions

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2021, 18:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held separate meetings with akims (governors) of Karaganda, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions as well as akims (mayors) of Almaty and Shymkent cities, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard the reports made by Zhenis Kassymbek, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Murat Aitenov, Ondasyn Urazalin, Kumar Aksakalov, and Serikbai Trumov on key socioeconomic indicators in the regions since the beginning of the year and prospects of further development.

In addition, the Head of State was briefed on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the governors and mayors.

