Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives akim of Karaganda region

    22 September 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Zhenis Kasymbek on the main indicators of socio-economic development of the region since the beginning of 2020.

    The Head of State was informed about the positive dynamics of production in the manufacturing, mining, and agriculture industries. President Tokayev was also informed about the harvesting campaign.

    The President was reported on preparations for the heating season, the implementation of the Employment Roadmap, as well as housing and infrastructure construction programs.

    In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the measures to prevent and counteract COVID-19 in the region, including preparations for a potential second wave of coronavirus. Zhenis Kasymbek told the President about the work on the preparation of medical infrastructure and medical personnel.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the governor of Karaganda region a number of instructions, including those related to attraction of investment and the creation of new jobs.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn