Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives akim of Karaganda region

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 September 2020, 16:00
President Tokayev receives akim of Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Zhenis Kasymbek on the main indicators of socio-economic development of the region since the beginning of 2020.

The Head of State was informed about the positive dynamics of production in the manufacturing, mining, and agriculture industries. President Tokayev was also informed about the harvesting campaign.

The President was reported on preparations for the heating season, the implementation of the Employment Roadmap, as well as housing and infrastructure construction programs.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the measures to prevent and counteract COVID-19 in the region, including preparations for a potential second wave of coronavirus. Zhenis Kasymbek told the President about the work on the preparation of medical infrastructure and medical personnel.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the governor of Karaganda region a number of instructions, including those related to attraction of investment and the creation of new jobs.


Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy