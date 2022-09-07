Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kelimbetov

    7 September 2022, 14:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, the press service of Akorda reports.

    According to Kairat Kelimbetov, over 1,500 companies from 65 countries of the world have been registered at the AIFC. The total volume of investments reached $6.9bln.

    Above $321mln of equity capital and $2.1bln debt capital were attracted through the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

    The AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Center heard more than 1,200 disputes.

    The recent report of the Organization for Economic cooperation and Development recognized the AIFC tax regime as complying with the global tax transparency standards, Kelimbetov says.

    The President emphasized the AIFC’s role in implementation of the country’s economic development tasks and pointed out the importance of attracting foreign investments.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

