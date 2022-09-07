Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kelimbetov

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 14:58
President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, the press service of Akorda reports.

According to Kairat Kelimbetov, over 1,500 companies from 65 countries of the world have been registered at the AIFC. The total volume of investments reached $6.9bln.

Above $321mln of equity capital and $2.1bln debt capital were attracted through the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Center heard more than 1,200 disputes.

The recent report of the Organization for Economic cooperation and Development recognized the AIFC tax regime as complying with the global tax transparency standards, Kelimbetov says.

The President emphasized the AIFC’s role in implementation of the country’s economic development tasks and pointed out the importance of attracting foreign investments.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand