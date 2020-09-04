Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

    4 September 2020, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The key topics of discussion were the implementation of the President's State of the Nation Address dated September 1, 2020 and the restoration of economic growth.

    President Tokayev made special emphasis on the importance of regional coordination of efforts to attract direct and portfolio investment.

    The AIFC Governor informed the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Centre’s modernization, launched in accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025.

    At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev gave Kairat Kelimbetov a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico