Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2020, 13:04
President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The key topics of discussion were the implementation of the President's State of the Nation Address dated September 1, 2020 and the restoration of economic growth.

President Tokayev made special emphasis on the importance of regional coordination of efforts to attract direct and portfolio investment.

The AIFC Governor informed the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Centre’s modernization, launched in accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025.

At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev gave Kairat Kelimbetov a number of specific instructions.


President of Kazakhstan    Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand