President Tokayev received Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan People's Assembly Zhansseit Tuimebayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 February 2020, 19:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Zhansseit Tuimebayev reported to the President on the results of the meetings of the Governmental Commission with the residents of Massanchi, Karakemer, Sortobe, Aukatty and other settlements of Korday municipality of Zhambyl region.

The President gave a number of instructions aimed at preserving stability in the country, ensuring unity and mutual understanding among the representatives of all ethnic groups.

The meeting also focused on such issues as interaction of the Dungans of Zhambyl region with the local Kazakh population, studying the Kazakh language and respectful attitude towards the governmental authorities.


