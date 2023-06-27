President Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan’s principled position on strengthening cooperation with Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani journalists face a demanding challenge of unbiased covering the events taking place abroad and in our geopolitical environment. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the ceremony of awarding prizes and grants to mass media workers in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

«You have successfully coped with this task. For instance, while covering recent events in Russia... Our people quite rightly perceived the news about the riot attempt with an alarm, since Kazakhstan and Russia share the longest border in the world. We are located in a common economic space and we are united with thousands of ties and contacts,» said the President.

The Head of State touched upon also his telephone talk with Vladimir Putin.

«From the very beginning of the telephone talk with the President of the Russian Federation, I stated full support for his actions aimed at preserving and strengthening the constitutional order and legality. There was no doubt about this, given the potential of the Russian state and personality of its leader.

We even discussed the oncoming visit of the President of Russia to Kazakhstan this fall. And today, taking this opportunity, I reaffirm the principled position of Kazakhstan on further strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Russia in the format of a long-term and sustainable strategic partnership. I am confident that such a position fully meets the interests of our naitons,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Working for a wide audience, mass media workers have a great opportunity to promote progressive ideas and views. It is important that journalists contribute to rooting the cult of labor and professionalism in society, and to the development of a responsible attitude towards the fate of country among the citizens.

Domestic mass media make a great contribution to the promotion of our national brand. You create fascinating articles and creative stories that demonstrate our rich historical and cultural heritage and a unique nature of our country. This helps people, including foreigners, better understand Kazakhstan and fully appreciate its potential,» said the President.

«Today, Kazakhstan has become a leading country in the Central Asian region. We lead in many areas. It is high time for domestic media to manifest themselves at the international level. To implement this task, we need a brand new media management, highly qualified specialists broadcasting from abroad, advanced technologies and infrastructure. This is the imperative of our time, which we must comply with. At the same time, it is important to take into account the experience of world media corporations,» he stressed.

The ceremony was held ahead of Mass Media Workers Day in Kazakhstan celebrated on June 28.