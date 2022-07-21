Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev proposes to establish common mass media for CA region
21 July 2022 15:04

President Tokayev proposes to establish common mass media for CA region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it possible to create a common TV channel or a news agency for the Central Asian region. He said it today at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

He pointed out the importance of enhancing cooperation in the prevention of negative phenomena in the media sphere affecting the entire region. «We should unite in countering any attempts of separating our nations and splitting our relations,» the President stressed.

According to the President, mass media still faces information hunger in covering the life of the region’s countries. «We should break this tendency and probably establish a common TV channel or a news website,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Head of State arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 20 to participate in the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders.



Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
President Tokayev on short-term leave
Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
Ten millionth resident of Tajikistan born
President Tokayev performs Umrah
Kazakhstan accounts for 70% of Saudi total investment inflow to CA region – President
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry

News

Archive