Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone

    10 June 2023, 12:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    The sides discussed the prospects of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation in trade and economic sphere.

    The parties noted a positive dynamics in mutual trade and expansion of cooperation of the two countries in various sectors.

    The sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations.

    Upon completion of the talk, Shehbaz Sharif invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Pakistan at any time convenient for him.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Pakistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title