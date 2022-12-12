President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging

12 December 2022, 15:31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests the year 2023 to be even more challenging than 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Government and akims (governors) of all levels.

«There is truth in what they say. Unfortunately, the situation gets worse, the standard of life goes down. It’s no exaggeration to say that the infrastructure essential for the quality of life of citizens and villagers is worn out and even in despair. We cannot sit idly in the time like this. Such a situation poses a danger to all of us. Moreover, next year will probably be even more challenging than the current one,» said Tokayev during an expanded session of the government.

The expanded government session under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussing the implementation of the main indicators of social and economic development of the country for 2022 and the plans of the Government’s work for 2023 was held on Monday.