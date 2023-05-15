Go to the main site
    President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs

    15 May 2023, 09:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the Kazakh boxers’ results at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    «With interest I have watched the final fights of the world boxing championships. I sincerely congratulate Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nurbek Oralbay, who showed boxing at the highest level, and demonstrated the will to win and true patriotism,» he tweeted, adding that «four world champions are Kazakhs.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
