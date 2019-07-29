Go to the main site
    President Tokayev points out importance of housing program implementation

    29 July 2019, 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of «National Managing Holding «Baiterek» JSC Aidar Arifkhanov at the presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    During themeeting, the Head of State was briefed on the holding’s activity in the 1Q of2019 and the plans for the upcoming period.

    Aidar Arifkhanovpaid utmost attention to the holding’s participation in financing the stateprograms, namely the Nurly Zhol and the Nurly Zher programs. He also reportedon the work done by the holding in terms of affordable housing construction forsocially vulnerable layers of the society, SMEs support, unlocking Kazakhstan’sexport potential and developing the economy of simple things and more.

    PresidentTokayev stressed the importance of implementation of the Bakytty otbasy (Happyfamily) housing program which, according to him, should become one ofpriorities for the holding.

    Additionally,the Head of State instructed Mr. Arifkhanov to step up work on developing SMEs.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

