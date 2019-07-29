Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev points out importance of housing program implementation

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2019, 17:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of «National Managing Holding «Baiterek» JSC Aidar Arifkhanov at the presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the holding’s activity in the 1Q of 2019 and the plans for the upcoming period.

Aidar Arifkhanov paid utmost attention to the holding’s participation in financing the state programs, namely the Nurly Zhol and the Nurly Zher programs. He also reported on the work done by the holding in terms of affordable housing construction for socially vulnerable layers of the society, SMEs support, unlocking Kazakhstan’s export potential and developing the economy of simple things and more.

President Tokayev stressed the importance of implementation of the Bakytty otbasy (Happy family) housing program which, according to him, should become one of priorities for the holding.

Additionally, the Head of State instructed Mr. Arifkhanov to step up work on developing SMEs.

