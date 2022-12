President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace

22 December 2022, 07:38

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has planted a tree in the Alley of Honorary Guests at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Photo: t.me/bort_01