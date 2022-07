25 July 2022 07:45

President Tokayev performs Umrah

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev performed the Umrah (Minor Hajj) in the holy city of Makkah, Akorda press service informs on its Telegram channel.

The President was given a special honor - he went inside the Kaaba, the doors of which are opened for distinguished guests in exceptional cases. This became evidence of a deeply respectful attitude of Saudi leadership to the Leader of Kazakhstan.