President Tokayev pays a visit to ‘Saryarka’ SEZ

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - As part of the working trip to Karaganda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the prospects for the development of the «Saryarka» Special Economic Zone, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Akim of the region Zhenis Kasymbek reported to the President on the implementation of investment projects in the SEZ, the creation of permanent jobs, attracting private and foreign investment to the region, as well as the work of joint the Kazakh-German enterprises.

The management of Linde Gas Kazakhstan LLP (production of industrial gases), KazSolar-50 LLP (solar power), Isoplus LLP (production of heat-insulated pipes), Boehmer Armatura LLP (production of ball valves) told President Tokayev about the work of their factories and plans to expand production, conditions of work amid the pandemic given the economic situation worldwide, the social responsibility of business and charitable activities.

In conversation with a representative of KazSolar-50, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the importance of implementing projects related to renewable energy sources.

«I support sustainable energy, and in my Address to the Nation, I said that we need to pursue a policy of decarbonization. This is a promising direction. The entire world is moving in this direction. I was in Germany and talked about this issue with the heads of German companies. In General, I believe that we need to pay close attention to cooperation with them. Solar power is interesting because it can solve a number of problems in the future,» the President said.

Then the Head of State inspected the production lines of the Steel Manufacturing LLP plant, which has implemented modern Canadian production technology. The production capacity of the brass products factory is 30 million pieces per year.