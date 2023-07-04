Go to the main site
    President Tokayev participates in SCO Heads of State Council's online meeting

    4 July 2023, 14:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated in the online meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

    The President thanked the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for a successful chairmanship in the SCO. «Your country has greatly contributed to a consistent development and strengthening of the Organization’s authority at the international arena,» he said.

    He expressed confidence that today’s summit will give a fresh impetus to the multilateral dialogue based on the principles of openness, mutual trust and equality. «The SCO’s step-by-step expansion proves its growing role and attractiveness of our multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context, let me congratulate our colleague, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on gaining the status of the SCO’s full-fledged member by his country. The process of accession of Belarus to our Organization is soon to be completed,» he noted.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated also President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Independence Day of Belarus celebrated on Monday.

    He wished also success in holding the presidential elections to the Leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

