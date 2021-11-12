Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev participates in opening of new office of Secretariate of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 15:42
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of the Kazakh President took to his Facebook account to announce that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev together with Heads of State of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Prime Minister of Hungary took part in the solemn opening of a new office of the Secretariate of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States, Kazinform reports.

Following the event, the Heads of State headed for the Democracy and Freedom Island located southeast of Istanbul to take part in the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council set to begin at 5:30pm Nur-Sultan time.

President of Kazakhstan    Turkic speaking states   
