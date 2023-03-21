Go to the main site
    President Tokayev participates in Nauryz celebration

    21 March 2023, 12:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in festive events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz spring holiday being held at the Monument «25th Anniversary of Independence» in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the attendees, the President said that Nauryz had been celebrated since the ancient times. «The Day of Spring Equinox comes namely on this day, when winter frosts and cold recede under the rays of the spring sun. This is a great time for the revival of nature and revitalization,» he noted.

    «For our people, Nauryz holiday has always embodied well-being. It was the holiday of labour and creativity. On these days of spring they used to clear spring-wells and plant trees. In one word, Nauryz was deemed to be the holiday of renovaiton,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays Nauryz
