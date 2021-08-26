Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev participates in Foreign Investors' Council working meeting

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2021, 19:49
President Tokayev participates in Foreign Investors' Council working meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with heads of oil and gas companies – members of the Foreign Investors’ Council via videoconference. During the meeting, participants discussed in details the measures on further development and ways to boost investment attractiveness of the country’s oil and gas sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Addressing the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar as well as heads of such oil and gas giants as Eni S.p.A., Royal Dutch Shell, INPEX Corporation, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, CNPC, Total E&P. Head of Central Asia at Eni S.p.A. Luciano Vasques was the moderator of the meeting.

At the onset of the meeting, President Tokayev noted that the oil and gas sector has always played a significant role in the nationwide progress of the country. In his words, despite technological changes the sector will remain the driving force of Kazakhstan’s economy. As an oil-rich country, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan must make the best and most efficient use of the existing potential.

photo

photo

The Head of State set a number of priority tasks to the members of the Foreign Investors’ Council and the Kazakh Government.

photo

Those include timely implementation of the projects on expansion of the Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, development of new mechanisms of investment, KPC gas debottlenecking project, deep conversion of hydrocarbons, as well as ensuring high share of Kazakhstani content in oil and gas projects.

The Head of State also noted the activity of the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering established with the support of Chevron, Total, Eni, ExxonMobil and Agip. The Kazakh Government was instructed to create an effective system of technology transfer based on the world’s best practice.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln