President Tokayev participates in election of People’s Assembly’s Majilis deputies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the XXX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and cast his vote at the election of Majilis deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan elected by the Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

After the election President Tokayev had a quick chat with the agents of candidates for the Majilis deputies. The Head of State noted this is the last time the election of the Majilis deputies is held that way given the upcoming amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the President, the People’s Assembly will have proper representation in the Parliament.

In his state-of-the-nation address earlier this year President Tokayev suggested amending the Constitution in accordance with which the Assembly’s quota will be transferred from Majilis to Senate and reduced from 9 to 5 deputies.



