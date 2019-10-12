Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev partakes in republican clean-up event

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 12:16
President Tokayev partakes in republican clean-up event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken part in a clean-up event which was held in the capital's Botanical Garden, Kazinform reported on Saturday.

«I took part in a volunteer clean-up in the capital's Botanical Garden. The greening of our country is a noble, necessary measure aimed at protecting nature. I would like to thank all the participants of this useful action. Our capital should become a comfortable and green city», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

photo

photo

photo

President of Kazakhstan    Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023