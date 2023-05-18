President Tokayev outlines transport corridors development areas at Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the participants’ attention to the opportunities of access to the Western Eurasia markets through the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Akorda.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of development of land-based transport corridors.

«Undoubtedly, this way of transportation is quite beneficial. We attach great importance to building a logistics centre of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xi’an, which is called to become the main hub for direct container trains running to Central Asia, Europe, Turkiye and Iran. We plan also to launch Ayagoz-Bakhty railroad towards China. We plan an overhaul of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad section which will enable us to transport up to 20 million tons of cargo en this route. I believe that development of the Transcaspian route is important for boosting the transit between Europe and Asia,» said the President.