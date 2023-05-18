Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev outlines transport corridors development areas at Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 May 2023, 11:05
President Tokayev outlines transport corridors development areas at Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an Photo: akorda.kz

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the participants’ attention to the opportunities of access to the Western Eurasia markets through the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Akorda.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of development of land-based transport corridors.

«Undoubtedly, this way of transportation is quite beneficial. We attach great importance to building a logistics centre of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xi’an, which is called to become the main hub for direct container trains running to Central Asia, Europe, Turkiye and Iran. We plan also to launch Ayagoz-Bakhty railroad towards China. We plan an overhaul of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad section which will enable us to transport up to 20 million tons of cargo en this route. I believe that development of the Transcaspian route is important for boosting the transit between Europe and Asia,» said the President.


Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan    Politics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev