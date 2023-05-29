President Tokayev outlines EAEU’s priorities

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities of the EAEU’s activity following the recent SEEC meeting in Moscow during his meeting with the agricultural producers in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«North Kazakhstan region is strategically situated at the border with the Russian Federation – our natural partner. Talks are held within the EAEU and bilaterally on ensuring unhindered trade and exchange of goods on a regular basis,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader went on to say that the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting was held in Moscow recently, where the issues of utmost importance of economic cooperation, integration, and cooperation were touched upon.

According to him, the countries of the Union should trade freely, making every effort to create a single goods market.

«Economic integration within the EAEU is of uttermost importance, then the rest,» said Tokayev.

It is obvious that the issues of ideology, education, health, sport, culture require attention, however, there are other platforms where we cooperate successfully on them with all the relevant countries, said the Kazakh President, expressing the hope that the EAEU will, above all, accomplish its aims set in the 2015 Treaty.



