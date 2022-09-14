Go to the main site
    President Tokayev, Orthodox Church reps hold talks

    14 September 2022, 14:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan, Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State congratulated Metropolitan Anthony on his appointment noting that Orthodox Christianity plays an important role in strengthening the unity and solidarity of people in Kazakhstan. He said that the Orthodox Church heavily contributes to promoting universal moral and spiritual values.

    The President highlighted that Kazakhstan creates all conditions for the development of traditional religions, including Orthodox Christianity.

    In their turn, representatives of the Orthodox Church conveyed good wishes to the Head of State on behalf of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and his words of support for the initiatives of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

