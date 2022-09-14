Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev, Orthodox Church reps hold talks
14 September 2022, 14:19

President Tokayev, Orthodox Church reps hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan, Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the President’s press service reports.

The Head of State congratulated Metropolitan Anthony on his appointment noting that Orthodox Christianity plays an important role in strengthening the unity and solidarity of people in Kazakhstan. He said that the Orthodox Church heavily contributes to promoting universal moral and spiritual values.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan creates all conditions for the development of traditional religions, including Orthodox Christianity.

In their turn, representatives of the Orthodox Church conveyed good wishes to the Head of State on behalf of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and his words of support for the initiatives of Kazakhstan.

Photo: akorda.kz






Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive