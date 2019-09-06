Go to the main site
    President Tokayev on why talented youth should be given chances

    6 September 2019, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is convinced that active and highly motivated youth should be given a chance to find their place in this life, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the first session of the National Public Confidence Council, President Tokayev noted that the Kazakhstani youth’s world outlook is transforming rapidly in the epoch of technological and political changes.

    «As the President, I want to give active and highly motivated youth a chance to find their place in the complicated life,» said President Tokayev.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan creates necessary conditions for the youth to do business, allots educational grants for talented youngsters from low-income families, searches for talented children, because they are the ones who will build and govern the country in the future.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

