    President Tokayev mourns Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said death

    11 January 2020, 15:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the passing away of the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, Akorda informs.

    «Qaboos bin Said has dedicated his life to defending the interests of Oman and its people, maintaining peace and stability in the region. The people of Kazakhstan will always cherish the memory of Sultan Qaboos as a wise leader, respected international politician, historical figure and prominent statesman who has made a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral partnership. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, may I express my deepest condolences to the people of Oman,» the telegram reads.

    Today the state media of Oman reported that Haitham bin Tariq has sworn in as Oman's new sultan. The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

    The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the people of Oman over the death of the Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

    Alzhanova Raushan

