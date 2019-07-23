Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev mourns IAEA chief death

    23 July 2019, 10:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the passing away of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The telegramnotes that Yukiya’s passing is a huge loss for the entire internationalcommunity and many people around the world.

    The President ofKazakhstan commended the IAEA chief’s outstanding role in the promotion ofnon-proliferation efforts and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

    «We will alwayscherish the memory of Yukiya Amano – a true friend of Kazakhstan and avidsupporter of global peace and security,» the telegram reads.

    Earlier Kazinformreported that IAEA chief Yukiya Amano had died on Monday at the age of 72.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan IAEA Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi