President Tokayev mourns IAEA chief death

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 July 2019, 10:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the passing away of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The telegram notes that Yukiya’s passing is a huge loss for the entire international community and many people around the world.

The President of Kazakhstan commended the IAEA chief’s outstanding role in the promotion of non-proliferation efforts and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

«We will always cherish the memory of Yukiya Amano – a true friend of Kazakhstan and avid supporter of global peace and security,» the telegram reads.

Earlier Kazinform reported that IAEA chief Yukiya Amano had died on Monday at the age of 72.

