President Tokayev mourns death of eminent theater director

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2022, 10:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of passing of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Ruben Andriasyan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences to the staff of the Lermontov National Russian Drama Theater on the occasion of untimely passing of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, theater director and professor Ruben Andriasyan.

In the telegram of condolences the Head of State noted that Ruben Andriasyan greatly contributed to the development of theater art in Kazakhstan. He helmed the Lermontov National Russian Drama Theater for more than 25 years and directed over a hundred plays both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

It was stressed that Ruben Andriasyan’s professionalism and personal qualities will be forever etched in the memory of Kazakhstanis.


