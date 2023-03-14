President Tokayev meets with Zhetysu rgn governor Beibit Issabayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed about the results of social and economic development of the region for 2022 and plans for the upcoming period.

Special attention was placed on the measures aimed at developing the agro-industrial complex, including returning unused lands and put them into agricultural use, as well as increasing the harvest using innovative agricultural technologies and restoring irrigation networks.

According to Issabayev, works to launch a sugar plant in Aksu district near completion. This year, the plant is set to process up to 40 thousand tons of sugar cane. The region is to produce up to 132 thousand tons of sugar fully covering its needs and arranging deliveries to other regions this year. The total area under sugar cane is expected to double in the region by 2026.

The Head of State was also briefed about the housing construction, SMEs support, condition of road infrastructure and housing and communal services, as well as gasification of the region.

As of today, 22 settlements have been provided with gas, covering 288 thousand people. 20 more settlements are to be provided with gas by the end of the year.

In addition, there are plans to construct 23 new schools, including 10 as part of the Comfortable school program before 2025. Within the rural healthcare modernization national project, it is planned to build 59 facilities as well as 57 block-modular facilities at the expense of local budget by 2025.

The President was also reported about the development of the special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate, where an industrial park is set to be constructed.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed the governor to effectively utilize Zhetysu region’s existing potential in tourism, transport, and logistics to promote investment.



