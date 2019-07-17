President Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cyril Muller, Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the future activity of the World Bank in Kazakhstan in the years to come.

Cyril Muller briefed President Tokayev on the results of cooperation in various sectors, in particular the implementation of the joint projects in the spheres of agriculture, new technologies and AI.

The sides went on to touch upon the issues of interaction in improving the public administration effectiveness and rendering public services to the population.