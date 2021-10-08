Go to the main site
    President Tokayev meets with SIBUR Holding Chairman Dmitry Konov

    8 October 2021, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of SIBUR Holding Dmitry Konov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that deep carbon processing is one of the priority directions of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh President welcomed the signing of the agreement on cooperation on the polyethylene and polypropylene production projects carried out by Samruk Kazyna and KazMunaiGas. According to him, it will give a strong impetus to partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    «We welcome the start of partnership. You will together work on the construction of a petrochemical complex. The Kazakh Government will provide any support to develop the projects upon my instruction. We should truly achieve practical result. At the recent Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum I and Vladimir Putin stated that our countries need to substantially tackle the issues of economic interaction and strive to achieve practical results,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

    On his part, Chairman of SIBUR Holding Dmitry Konov told Tokayev about the prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan and development plans of the largest integrated petrochemicals company of Russia.

    «Kazakhstan has established a good base for the polypropylene production project. The construction [of a petrochemical complex] is close to completion. We can see our merit in helping training the staff that has already begun. Around 100 personnel of KazMunayGas have already been trained, we will proceed with it,» said Dmitry Konov.

    According to him, SIBUR is ready to participate in the development of other projects in the oil and gas sector.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas President of Kazakhstan Russia
