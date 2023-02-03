President Tokayev meets with Sherkhan Murtaza Institute students in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a stop at the students' house of the Sherkhan Murtaza Taraz Innovative Institute to talk to the teaching staff and students of the institute during his working trip to Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Rector Erbolat Saurykov briefed the Head of State on the institute’s achievements in training new personnel as well as the prospects of its development. In 2019 the former Taraz Hotel was transformed into a comfortable home for at least 500 students of the institute.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the state pays utmost attention to the sphere of education and creates all necessary conditions for those who want to obtain knowledge.

The Head of State went on to add that the youth is the future of Kazakhstan and getting decent education is of paramount importance. The progress and prosperity of Kazakhstan in the future depends on the younger generation. That is why the country has high hopes for the youth, said the President, wishing everyone at the meeting success.

