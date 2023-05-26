President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the older member of the Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«With a great pleasure I think back to my visit to the Emirates earlier this year and the talks with the leadership of your country. Certainly, the agreements reached will serve for the benefit of our peoples. For Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates is a reliable and key strategic partner in the Islamic world, brotherly country, supporting us since the first years of independence. Our people will always appreciate it. Therefore, the UAE’s contribution to the development of our country is seen as a bright example of friendship and close cooperation. Taking the opportunity, I'd like to express gratitude to the leadership of your country and convey the warm wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,» said Tokayev.

For his part, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan thanked the Kazakhstani President for warm welcome and noted that this year the partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE has been given a new impetus.

«Your official visit to the Emirates earlier this year was successful in terms of strengthening the cooperation between our friendly countries. The history of interaction with your country is deep. Today, despite the international and regional situation, our cooperation in many sectors only strengthens. I’d like to express gratitude to the Kazakh government and you personally for creating the most favorable conditions for implementation of our joint investment projects,» he said.

The meeting focused on the issues of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. The Kazakh Head of State stressed the high potential and capabilities of Emirati companies, welcomed them to actively participate in joint projects in agriculture, energy, petrochemistry, mining, construction, transport, logistics, finance, and tourism.

In conclusion, the Head of State presented Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan the Dostyk Order of first degree for his contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations.