President Tokayev meets with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the legislative work of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, it was noted that 21 laws regarding issues of labor disputes settlement, housing and communal services, digital assets, as well as amendments to the Tax Code, have been passed and adopted since the Senate assumed legislative power.

According to Ashimbayev, bills drafted upon the Head of State’s instruction are under the Senate’s consideration. Those include the 2023 republican budget adjustment, Social Code, bills on administrative reforms, human rights, and torture prevention, as well as the civil service.

The Head of State was briefed on the Senate’s work on reforming the judicial system as well as improving the procedural law. As part of the Head of State’s instruction, a working group was set up under the Senate, which have already held over 60 meetings and gathered nearly 350 proposals, resulting in the development of two bills.

The President was also informed about the work aimed at strengthening of the regional agenda of the Senate’s work and promoting the idea of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Following the meeting, Tokayev noted the importance of continuing the legislative activities aimed at further supporting reforms on comprehensive social and economic development of the country.