Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets with SecGen of Turkic Council

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2019, 19:59
President Tokayev meets with SecGen of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting the Head of State was informed of the main areas of activity of the Turkic Council, including the preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Turkic Council this October in Baku.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan traditionally attaches great importance to interaction within the framework of the Turkic Council which greatly contributes to the development of economic as well as cultural and humanitarian relations between the member states of the Turkic Council.

President of Kazakhstan    Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region